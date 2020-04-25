Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COHU. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley raised shares of Cohu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.29.

COHU stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. Cohu has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $617.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,131.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $346,871.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cohu by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 42,178 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 231.9% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 36,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 387,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

