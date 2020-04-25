Collins Foods (ASX:CKF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.67

Collins Foods Ltd (ASX:CKF) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.67 and traded as low as $6.20. Collins Foods shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 315,826 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$6.11 and its 200 day moving average is A$8.67. The firm has a market cap of $732.13 million and a P/E ratio of 19.44.

About Collins Foods (ASX:CKF)

Collins Foods Limited operates, manages, and administers restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through KFC Restaurants Australia and Europe, Sizzler Restaurants, and Other segments. Its restaurant brands comprise KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler restaurants. The company operates 223 franchised KFC restaurants in Australia, 15 franchised KFC c in Germany, 18 franchised KFC restaurants in the Netherlands, and 1 franchised Taco Bell restaurant in Australia in the quick service restaurant market; and owns and operates 14 Sizzler restaurants in Australia, which operates in the casual dining restaurant market.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Collins Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collins Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.