Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Hovde Group lowered Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $59.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.86. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $72.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.74 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 26.82%. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 49.85%.

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,585.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

