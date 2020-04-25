Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Compugen in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Compugen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compugen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03. Compugen has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $15.13.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Compugen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,975,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,493,000 after purchasing an additional 283,993 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Compugen by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,149,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,574,000 after purchasing an additional 325,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Compugen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 727,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Compugen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 343,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. grew its holdings in Compugen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 304,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

