Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNCE. BidaskClub downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.92. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.01% and a negative net margin of 7,257.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,790,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 332,585 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,939,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares during the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

