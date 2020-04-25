Concho Resources Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Concho Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 23rd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Concho Resources from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Concho Resources from $101.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.48.

NYSE CXO opened at $53.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Concho Resources has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $123.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,339 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

