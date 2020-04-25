CONMED Co. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for CONMED in a report released on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.83 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CNMD. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CONMED has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.86.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $67.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.25. CONMED has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $116.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 746,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,484,000 after buying an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter worth $52,020,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,681,000 after buying an additional 50,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,690,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,154,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director John L. Workman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.63 per share, with a total value of $189,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,392.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

