Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 588 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 65.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 807,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,892,000 after acquiring an additional 318,519 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 631,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 89,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 22.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 337,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $176.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

