Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 93 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 8.6% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6,168.9% in the 1st quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 4,639 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,245 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $167.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.01. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

