Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.43 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.9% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $32,401,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 208,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,988,193 shares of company stock worth $482,520,915. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $118.78 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $294.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

