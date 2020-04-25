Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $466,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $37.38 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $207.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

