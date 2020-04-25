Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Facebook to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Facebook from $272.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,675 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,455. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $190.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.