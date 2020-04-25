Cowen Trims Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Target Price to $100.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHKP. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.29.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $104.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.39. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $121.25.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,280,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,880,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,562,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,631,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,007,000 after acquiring an additional 674,863 shares during the period. Finally, TAM Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,767,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

