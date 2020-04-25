Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 118.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cameco were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Cameco by 2.4% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,174,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,080,000 after buying an additional 537,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79. Cameco Corp has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.51.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.59 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.84%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

