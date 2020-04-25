Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

IWP stock opened at $136.69 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $163.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

