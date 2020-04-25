Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.28, but opened at $19.45. Crocs shares last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 65,292 shares changing hands.

The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.27 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 94.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Get Crocs alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CROX. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. CL King restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $51.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $58,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 88,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $43,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,919.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $468,427. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,801,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,459,000 after acquiring an additional 244,504 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,159,000 after acquiring an additional 575,934 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 427.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,921,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,482,000 after acquiring an additional 107,691 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

About Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.