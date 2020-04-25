CRYO-CELL International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.30

CRYO-CELL International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.30 and traded as low as $6.73. CRYO-CELL International shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 505 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $50.10 million, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30.

CRYO-CELL International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. CRYO-CELL International had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter.

About CRYO-CELL International (OTCMKTS:CCEL)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

