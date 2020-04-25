DA Davidson Lowers Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Price Target to $40.00

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Cardtronics from $52.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Cardtronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of CATM stock opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cardtronics has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $47.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.80.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $338.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cardtronics will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 82.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 600,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 270,881 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 429,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,182,000 after purchasing an additional 130,366 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 9,726.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 75,474 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 68,199 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth $230,000.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

