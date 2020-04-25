DA Davidson Weighs in on KeyCorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

KEY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 111,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

