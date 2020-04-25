DA Davidson Weighs in on National Bank Holdings Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for National Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for National Bank’s FY2020 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $75.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

NBHC stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $759.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.19. National Bank has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $38.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in National Bank by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.