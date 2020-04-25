Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) COO David C. George Purchases 4,273 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) COO David C. George purchased 4,273 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $249,970.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 64,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,288. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DRI stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,842,000 after acquiring an additional 32,745 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $294,757,000. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,599,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,418,000 after buying an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,156,000 after buying an additional 366,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,070,000 after buying an additional 106,224 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DRI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.03.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

