Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $138.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

