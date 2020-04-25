Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 634 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of VSE worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VSE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VSE by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VSE by 418.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VSE by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of VSE by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 116,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26. VSE Co. has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.16.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VSE had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $195.27 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th.

In other news, CEO John A. Cuomo acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $48,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,928.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas R. Loftus acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $50,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,313.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,739 shares of company stock worth $231,744. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

