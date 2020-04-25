Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $20.16 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,879 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 2.6% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $20,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of T opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $213.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. DZ Bank downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

