Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $539,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FIX lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.55.

Intel stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

