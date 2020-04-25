Deutsche Bank Lowers American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $18.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the airline’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of American Airlines Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.04. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,152.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.