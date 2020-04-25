Diamant Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 82,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 40.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 237,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after buying an additional 68,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 16,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

