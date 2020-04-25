Diamant Asset Management Inc. Has $5.63 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 7.3% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa by 18,464.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1,683.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after buying an additional 843,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Visa by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after buying an additional 808,021 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $167.32 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.44.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

