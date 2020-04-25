Diamant Asset Management Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.2% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,057,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $543,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,231,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price target (down previously from $1,625.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,471.37.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,276.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,186.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,315.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

