Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $673,000.

NYSEARCA FAS opened at $25.34 on Friday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $108.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.00.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

