Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires 5,509 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.2% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Apple were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $282.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.42 and a 200-day moving average of $276.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1,203.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.95.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

