DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. FMR LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 9.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 56.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 172,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 62,364 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,322,038,000 after buying an additional 246,272 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE opened at $103.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.77. DTE Energy Co has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.42.

In other DTE Energy news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

