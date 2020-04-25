DTF Tax Free Income (NYSE:DTF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.49

DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.49 and traded as low as $13.45. DTF Tax Free Income shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 8,332 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DTF Tax Free Income by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 239,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 20,785 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in DTF Tax Free Income by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 47,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,467 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in DTF Tax Free Income by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DTF Tax Free Income by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 42,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in DTF Tax Free Income by 11.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

About DTF Tax Free Income (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

