EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.70

EACO Corp (OTCMKTS:EACO)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.70 and traded as low as $15.50. EACO shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 1,431 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered EACO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get EACO alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70.

About EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO)

EACO Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc, distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers electronic components, including spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for EACO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EACO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.