Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,000. Apple comprises 3.6% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 12,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Macquarie cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.95.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $282.97 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.42 and its 200-day moving average is $276.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,203.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

