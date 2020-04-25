Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.79 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) will report sales of $4.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.91 billion. Eaton posted sales of $5.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $17.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.90 billion to $20.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.03 billion to $20.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $819,146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,850,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,094,000 after purchasing an additional 81,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,474,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,915 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $163,227,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,504,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. Eaton has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

