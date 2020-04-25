Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,680,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $11,882,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 9.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Ecolab by 22.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ECL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $180.08 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.67 and a 200 day moving average of $186.83.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.