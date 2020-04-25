Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,031 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,245 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,031 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.5% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $282.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.42 and a 200-day moving average of $276.70. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,203.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.95.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.