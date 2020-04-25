Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMQQ. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 29,661 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,686,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 57,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter.

EMQQ opened at $34.68 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.12.

