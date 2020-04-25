Empire Life Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 690 CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $161.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.74. The stock has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. New Street Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

