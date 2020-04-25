Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $22.64 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.1% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $22,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,200,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,261,000 after purchasing an additional 291,954 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Barclays started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $205.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average of $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

