Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $9.86 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $20,167,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,203,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 323,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $1,227,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $134.36 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.35. The company has a market cap of $181.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.11.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.