Empire Petroleum (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.11. Empire Petroleum shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 3,842 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.

About Empire Petroleum (OTCMKTS:EMPR)

Empire Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas interests in the United States. The company was formerly known as Americomm Resources Corporation and changed its name to Empire Petroleum Corporation in August 2001. Empire Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

