Energy Resources of Australia (ASX:ERA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Shares of Energy Resources of Australia Limited (ASX:ERA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.16. Energy Resources of Australia shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 171,273 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.17. The company has a market cap of $572.16 million and a P/E ratio of 12.92.

About Energy Resources of Australia (ASX:ERA)

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd engages in producing and selling uranium oxide. The company holds interests in threes assets, such as the Ranger Stockpiles, the Ranger 3 Deeps underground resource, and the Jabiluka Mineral Lease. It sells its products to power utilities in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates.

