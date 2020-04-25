Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Entegris in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

ENTG stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. Entegris has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $747,661.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Entegris by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Entegris by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 11,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 20,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.