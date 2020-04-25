Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 551,464 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,160,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,464 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $166,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.8% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.1% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 294,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,640,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average of $84.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

