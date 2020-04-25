Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,988 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $106,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 636.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 28,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 24,198 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 607.2% in the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 17,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,839 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $162.64 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $164.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.09 and its 200 day moving average is $145.81.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

