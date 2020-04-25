Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 21,076 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 249,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,076 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of BlackRock worth $109,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $475.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $432.22 and its 200 day moving average is $482.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total value of $713,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,904 shares of company stock worth $101,829,121 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

