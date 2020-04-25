Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 254,965 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,965 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Philip Morris International worth $112,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after buying an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,184,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,312,000 after buying an additional 1,129,097 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,353,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,728,000 after buying an additional 1,100,777 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,292,000 after buying an additional 1,019,174 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.84. The stock has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

