Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 275,996 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,024,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,996 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.52% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $102,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS opened at $104.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.19. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.63 and a 52-week high of $162.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.5326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.